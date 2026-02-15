‘Couple Friendly’ scores super-hit status, success meet held

The romantic entertainer Couple Friendly, starring Santosh Shoban and Manasa Varanasi, has emerged as a box-office success, winning strong support from youth and family audiences. The film opened to an impressive ₹1.89 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, marking a promising start and quickly gaining “super-hit” status. A grand success meet was held in Hyderabad to celebrate the film’s positive reception.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by UV Concepts in Telugu and Tamil, the film is co-produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P. and directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar. Passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni released the film across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking at the event, Dheeraj Mogilineni credited the film’s success to honest storytelling and strong teamwork, announcing future collaborations with Santosh Shoban, Manasa Varanasi, and UV Concepts, including plans for another love story targeted for a Valentine’s Day release. Producer Ajay Kumar Raju P. highlighted the team’s commitment and the decision to release the film during Valentine’s season for maximum impact.

Director Ashwin Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude for media support and audience love, while Manasa Varanasi and Santosh Shoban thanked fans for making their long-awaited success a reality. With housefull shows, positive word-of-mouth, and emotional connect, Couple Friendly has firmly established itself as a successful romantic entertainer at the box office.