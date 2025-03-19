‘Court: State vs A Nobody’ continues to dominate box office

The recently released courtroom drama Court: State vs A Nobody, directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh, is proving to be a box office sensation. Starring Priyadarshi in the lead role alongside Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla, the film has struck a chord with both critics and audiences.

Receiving widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and strong performances, Court has translated its positive reception into impressive earnings. Within just five days of release, the film has grossed a remarkable ₹33.55 crore, with ₹4.65 crore coming in on the fifth day alone. With no major releases scheduled for the week, the film is expected to sustain its strong momentum at the box office.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and co-produced by Deepthi Ghanta, the film highlights the power of content-driven cinema, proving that compelling storytelling can draw audiences, even without a massive commercial setup. Presented by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, Court also features a talented supporting cast, including Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi.

Adding to the film’s emotional depth is Vijay Bulganin’s evocative musical score, which has further elevated the audience's cinematic experience. With its continued success, Court is reaffirming the demand for well-crafted legal dramas in Telugu cinema.