Crazy Buzz: Dhanush nods his head for another B-town project!
Highlights
Kollywood star hero Dhanush is currently occupied with the shoot of his next big film, “Captain Miller.”
Kollywood star hero Dhanush is currently occupied with the shoot of his next big film, “Captain Miller.” However, an interesting update about his next Bollywood movie is creating buzz online. According to reports, Dhanush is set to star in another Bollywood movie, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. This marks their third collaboration, following the films “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re.”
It is being said that Dhanush completed a screen test for this movie in Mumbai recently. While there is no official announcement regarding the title or plot details of the film, an official update is expected from the movie team at the earliest.
