Crazy heroine Sreeleela released the song 'Changu Changure' from 'Atharva'

The upcoming film Atharva starring Karthik Raju, Simran Chaudhary, and Ayraa is directed by Mahesh Reddy. Subhash Nuthalapati is producing the film under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. The already-released teaser, songs, and posters have impressed the audience and created a buzz for the movie.

The film has completed post-production work and is ready for release. The team of the movie has announced that Atharva will be released in a grand manner on December 1st. The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Freshly, Tollywood crazy heroine Sreeleela released the song 'Changu Changure' from the movie. Sricharan Pakala’s composition, Kasarla Shyam's lyrics, Yamini Ghantasala's vocals, and Bhanu Master's choreography brought beauty to the song. This song is very pleasant to the ears and eyes.

There is always a special interest for the audience to watch films that fall under the genre of suspense and crime. The movie Atharva additionally will have a romantic and love track that appeal to the youth. Expectations are quite high for this movie.

