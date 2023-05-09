Live
Custody Receives U/A Certification After Censorship
The much-awaited film "Custody," starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, is set to have a grand release in theaters this Friday. With captivating promotional content, the movie has raised high expectations among the audience. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this Telugu-Tamil bilingual film is a cop action drama.
Excitingly, the film has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. However, an official announcement from the makers is still pending.
Apart from the lead pair, the film features renowned actors Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Vennela Kishore, Premji, Sarathkumar, and others in significant roles. The music for this big-budget production is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. "Custody" is produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen.
Fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the release of "Custody," anticipating an engaging and thrilling cinematic experience.