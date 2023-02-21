Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

Till now we witnessed Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR bagging a few International Awards but this time, the movie is honoured with India's prestigious 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award 2023' in the 'Best Film' category! The gala event was organised on Monday night in Mumbai and all the winners made their presence in classy attires. Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Rishab Shetty, Varun Dhawan and a few other Television stars also received their trophies are shared their happiness through social media to all their fans…



Here is the complete list of winners… Take a look!



Best Film – The Kashmir Files

Film Of The Year – RRR



Best Actor – Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt (Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Critics Best Actor – Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Critics Best Actress – Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Director – R Balki (Chup)

Best Cinematographer – PS Vinod (Vikram Vedha)

Most Promising Actor – Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Manish Paul (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sachet Tandon (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neeti Mohan (Meri Jaan – Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Best Web Series – Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor – Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Television Series Of The Year – Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series – Zain Imam for Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

Best Actress In A Television Series – Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan…

Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared this happy news through Twitter by sharing a few images from the event…

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. "This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings." pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Along with sharing the images, he also wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT:

#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

"This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."

After winning many accolades all around the world, #TheKashmirFiles is awarded as The Best Film at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The team dedicated the award to all the victims of terrorism.@AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri @AbhishekOfficl pic.twitter.com/X1hi7tZr9k — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) February 20, 2023

Even the makers shared a small glimpse from the event and wrote, "After winning many accolades all around the world, #TheKashmirFiles is awarded as The Best Film at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The team dedicated the award to all the victims of terrorism. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri @AbhishekOfficl".

Congratulations to all the winners…