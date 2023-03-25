Das Ka Dhamki Grosses 15 Crores in Just 3 Days!

Telugu film enthusiasts have been showing great interest in Vishwaksen's latest film, "Das Ka Dhamki". Directed by Vishwaksen himself, the movie was released on the occasion of Ugadi and has been receiving positive responses from the audience. The film's entertainment factor has played a major role in its success, as reflected in its collections. Nivetha Pethuraj played the female lead in the movie.

Within just three days of its release, "Das Ka Dhamki" grossed a whopping 15 crores, making it the highest-grossing film featuring Vishwaksen in a lead role. With the weekend here, it is expected that the collections will continue to increase. In this action-comedy entertainer, the actor played a dual role.

The plot of the film was written by Bezawada Prasanna Kumar, who was also behind the blockbuster hit "Dhamaka". "Das Ka Dhamki" was produced by Karate Raju under the Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. The movie also features Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj in pivotal roles, with music by Leon James.