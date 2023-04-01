Dasara Collections: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Actioner Crosses Rs 38 Crore in Global Box Office

Dasara featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh has received positive feedback from both audiences and critics alike. Released on March 30th, the announcement of the film generated great excitement among fans. The early estimates indicate that Dasara has grossed around Rs 38 crore worldwide in its initial run. However, the film experienced a slight decline in its collections on day 2. Despite this, early estimates suggest that Dasara will benefit from positive word-of-mouth and continue to do well.

The pan-Indian appeal of the film, particularly its local plot and action sequences, has been a significant factor contributing to its success. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dasara had a net earning of Rs 12 crore on its second day of release, with an overall occupancy of 36% in Telugu-speaking regions. The film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Dasara's popularity has not been limited to the domestic market alone. The film has also made a significant impact in the international arena, with the makers announcing that it has crossed the 1 million mark in the United States.