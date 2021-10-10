Dasara film releases to delight Tamil film audience

The festival of Dasara is bringing in a wave of releases in Tamil Nadu. With two film releases – 'Mughizh' and ' Doctor' already released on October 8 and 9, the ten-day festival ambience is about to be further brightened with a host of flicks awaiting release for long on the big screens.



On Thursday, October 14, to capitalise on the long weekend holidays, there are four releases scheduled – Rajavamsam, Thalli Pogathey, Aranmanai 3 and Udan Pirappe. Rajavamsam is a Tamil drama movie, directed by Kathirvelu. The cast of Rajavamsam includes Sasikumar, Nikki Galrani.

Thalli Pogathey is a Tamil romantic comedy-drama film directed and produced by R. Kannan which is a Tamil remake of 2017 Telugu film Ninnu Kori. This film stars Atharvaa, Anupama Parameswaran and Amitash Pradhan.This film is produced by R. Kannan himself under the banner Masala Pix, in association with MKRP Productions. Gopi Sunder, who was the composer for original film, composed music for the film also. Selva RK and N Shanmuga Sundaram are the editor and cinematographer of this movie respectively.

Aranmanai 3 is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language comedy horror film written directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar himself, Arya, Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, (his posthumous film) Myna Nandhini, Yogi Babu, Nalini, Manobala, Sampath Raj, Ovi Bhandarkar, Vincent Asokan and several others, The film has a big star cast. It is the third instalment in the Aranmanai film series, produced by Khushbu under the banner of Avni Cinemax , with cinematography by U. K. Senthil Kumar, music by C. Sathya, and film editing by Fenny Oliver. 'Udan Pirappe' is another major release, which releases on the same day.

On October 15, Maha, an upcoming Tamil thriller drama film written and directed by U.R.Jameel and produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment is to be released. The film stars Hansika Motwani in her 50th film in the lead role as well as Srikanth.[1] This film is edited by John Abraham JR and the music is composed by Mohamaad Ghibran. Vishnu Manchu is playing a lengthy role along with Hansika Motwani in a portion happening at London. Silambarasan is also playing a extended cameo appearance.