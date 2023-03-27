Dasara Movie: Early Morning Shows Confirmed

As previously reported, the makers of Nani's upcoming pan-India project "Dasara" have confirmed early morning shows for the film's release. This is a significant boost for the movie, which will heavily rely on initial positive reviews to gain momentum. The team is confident in the film's subject and output, making additional shows a beneficial move for them.

Multiple centers have been selected to screen five shows on Day 1 in all major territories. The team is also planning midnight premieres on selected screens on March 29, followed by early morning shows starting at 5 am on the release day.

Currently, Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Srikanth Odela, along with the rest of the cast, are busy with back-to-back promotions. The team is putting in a tremendous effort to ensure the movie reaches the maximum number of people. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film's music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography. The promotional content and posters have received great applause from all sections, and all eyes are now on the release day.

Starring Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar, and Rajsekhar Aningi, the film is set to release in theaters on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.