Dasara worldwide day 1 box office collection

The much-awaited Tollywood film Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, hit theaters worldwide yesterday and made a massive impact at the box office. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film has received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

As per PR reports, Dasara has become the highest-grossing film among the new releases this week, with a worldwide gross of Rs 38 crores on its opening day. This feat also marks the highest day-one collection for any Nani starrer and is one of the biggest box office openings in India this year. In the USA alone, the film is closing in on the $1 million mark, including the premiere shows.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Dasara features Dheekshith Shetty, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Purnaa, Zarina Wahab and others in important roles. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations banner, with Santhosh Narayanan composing the music.

Overall, Dasara's raw and rustic story, coupled with strong performances, has made it a must-watch for Telugu movie fans, and the film is expected to continue its impressive run at the box office.