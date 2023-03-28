Dasara Worldwide Theatrical Business: Nani's Film Sets Box Office Records!

As Nani's highly anticipated film, Dasara, approaches its release week, the entire cast and crew, including Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and director Srikanth Odela, are busy promoting the movie across various states to ensure it reaches a wider audience. While the team is doing their best to draw in audiences from other languages, the ultimate test will be the pan-India audience's reaction to the film.

Thankfully, the pre-release business for Dasara has already set a career-best for Nani in the Telugu version alone. A positive response on the first day of release would ensure a smooth path towards success. Here are the area-wise business details for Dasara:

Nani's Dasara Worldwide Theatrical Business Details:

AREA PRE BUSINESS

Nizam - 14 Cr

Ceded - 6.5 Cr

Uttarandhra - 3.9 Cr

Guntur - 3 Cr

East Godavari - 2.3 Cr

West Godavari - 2 Cr

Krishna - 2 Cr

Nellore - 1.3 Cr

AP/TS - 35 Cr

ROI - 3 Cr

Overseas - 6 Cr

Worldwide - 44 Cr

If the film receives positive reviews, it has the potential to perform well in theaters. The action-drama also stars Deekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar, and Rajsekhar Aningi in key roles. Dasara is set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani, Telangana, and will release on March 30th.