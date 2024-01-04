Date and time locked for Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ teaser

Macho hero Gopichand is set to feature in the upcoming high-budget action entertainer titled "Bhimaa," directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha. The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, features Gopichand as a dedicated police officer. The movie boasts high production values and technical standards.

The latest update from the makers reveals that the teaser for "Bhimaa" is scheduled to be released on January 5 at 1:11 PM. Accompanying this announcement is the release of a brand new poster that offers a glimpse into the intensity and action-packed nature of the film.

The cast includes leading ladies Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie. Notably, the music for "Bhimaa" is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the highly successful film "KGF."

Gopichand, who has faced a relatively lean phase in his career recently, is aiming for success with "Bhimaa." The film's performance at the box office is expected to play a crucial role in revitalizing the actor's career. Fans and audiences are eager to witness the teaser release and get a glimpse of what "Bhimaa" has in store as it gears up for its grand unveiling.