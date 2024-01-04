Live
- Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well
- Despite challenges, India saw birth of over 950 tech startups last year: Report
- Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately
- Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
- High-fat diets can impair immune, intestinal & brain health: Study
- PKL: U Mumba's return reignites Kabaddi fervour in the City of Dreams
- Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
- India reports 760 new Covid cases, two deaths
- Gandhinagar gears up for Vibrant Gujarat summit
- Tennis: Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter
Just In
Date and time locked for Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ teaser
Macho hero Gopichand is set to feature in the upcoming high-budget action entertainer titled "Bhimaa," directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha. The...
Macho hero Gopichand is set to feature in the upcoming high-budget action entertainer titled "Bhimaa," directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha. The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, features Gopichand as a dedicated police officer. The movie boasts high production values and technical standards.
The latest update from the makers reveals that the teaser for "Bhimaa" is scheduled to be released on January 5 at 1:11 PM. Accompanying this announcement is the release of a brand new poster that offers a glimpse into the intensity and action-packed nature of the film.
The cast includes leading ladies Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie. Notably, the music for "Bhimaa" is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the highly successful film "KGF."
Gopichand, who has faced a relatively lean phase in his career recently, is aiming for success with "Bhimaa." The film's performance at the box office is expected to play a crucial role in revitalizing the actor's career. Fans and audiences are eager to witness the teaser release and get a glimpse of what "Bhimaa" has in store as it gears up for its grand unveiling.