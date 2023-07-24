Live
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves various road projects of Uttarakhand
- Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha gave their statement on the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha
- Oasis Fertility celebrates World IVF Day
- ‘Nachinavadu’ is a film based on women’s self respect: Director Lakshman Chinna
- Enough stocks of rice available in US, say exporters from Telangana
- 'U are in Karnataka, learn Kannada': Pic with message written on auto goes viral
- ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15 preps have begun: Amitabh Bachchan
- Nara Rohith coming with the sequel of ‘Prathinidhi;’ Journalist Murthy to direct it
- Telangana Govt issues orders for converting services of VRAs
- Chhaaya – Respect and love the wastage cleaner people who make heavenly clean India
Manipur has been burning in the fire of violence and bestiality for the last three months - Gopal Rai
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves various road projects of Uttarakhand
Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha gave their statement on the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha
Oasis Fertility celebrates World IVF Day
‘Nachinavadu’ is a film based on women’s self respect: Director Lakshman Chinna
Enough stocks of rice available in US, say exporters from Telangana
Date locked for ‘Kushi’ title song
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s upcoming romantic drama, “Kushi” garnered much need hype with the songs and promotional content.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s upcoming romantic drama, “Kushi” garnered much need hype with the songs and promotional content. The film’s first look poster and the two songs generated a positive buzz around the movie. Now, the makers are all set to launch the title song from the album.
“Kushi” title song will be released on July 28. The same has been announced by the movie’s unit through a poster which features Vijay Deverakonda dancing with joy in a foreign locale. The song has been composed by the talented young Malayalam music director Hisham Abdul Wahab.
“Majili” and “Tuck Jagadish” fame Shiva Nirvana is directing the film, while Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.