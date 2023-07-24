Date locked for ‘Kushi’ title song

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s upcoming romantic drama, “Kushi” garnered much need hype with the songs and promotional content. The film’s first look poster and the two songs generated a positive buzz around the movie. Now, the makers are all set to launch the title song from the album.

“Kushi” title song will be released on July 28. The same has been announced by the movie’s unit through a poster which features Vijay Deverakonda dancing with joy in a foreign locale. The song has been composed by the talented young Malayalam music director Hisham Abdul Wahab.

“Majili” and “Tuck Jagadish” fame Shiva Nirvana is directing the film, while Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.