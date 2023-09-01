Date locked for Ravi Teja’s‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’first single

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is coming with action entertainer “Tiger Nageswara Rao.”Nupur Sanon is roped in to pair up Ravi Teja. The musical promotions of the film will kick-start in another four days, as the first single “Ek Dum Ek Dum” will be out on September 5th.

The announcement poster shows both Ravi Teja and his love interest played by Nupur Sanon appearing in retro avatars. Nupur can be seen as a college student as she holds books in her arms. Ravi Teja teases her and we can also observe dancers in the background. GV Prakash Kumar scored the music for the movie.

This crazy Pan India project is directed by Vamsee and the glimpse Tiger’s Invasion received a thumping response. Produced grandly by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts which made consecutive Pan India blockbusters “The Kashmir Files” and “Karthikeya 2,” the movie stars Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the other heroine.

“Tiger Nageswara Rao” is the highest-budgeted movie for Ravi Teja. Since the story has universal appeal, the makers are releasing it at the Pan India level.The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC. AvinashKolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.The movie is slated for release on October 20th as Dussehra treat.







