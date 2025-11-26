De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 12: Steady Hold, ₹1.75 Cr on Tuesday | 12-Day Total ₹64.95 Cr
De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹1.75 crore on Day 12, taking its 12-day India net total to ₹64.95 crore.
De De Pyaar De 2 has done decent business so far.
In 11 days, the film earned about ₹63.2 crore in India.
Day 12 Collection
On Day 12 (Tuesday), the movie earned ₹1.75 crore (early estimate).
12-Day Collections (Simple List)
Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr
Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr
Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr
Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr
Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr
Day 6: ₹3.5 Cr
Day 7: ₹3.35 Cr
Week 1 Total: ₹51.1 Cr
Day 8: ₹2.25 Cr
Day 9: ₹4 Cr
Day 10: ₹4.35 Cr
Day 11: ₹1.5 Cr
Day 12: ₹1.75 Cr (early estimate)
Total 12-Day India Net: ₹64.95 Cr