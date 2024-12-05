Deepak Saroj’s New Film Promises a Fresh Take on Romance

Deepak Saroj, known for his memorable performances as a child actor, is stepping into new territory with a romantic cult love story, launched today with a grand pooja ceremony. The film, produced under the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts banner, marks the directorial debut of Harish Gadagani and the production debut of Thanniru Haribabu.

The event was graced by notable filmmakers Venu Udugula, Pradeep Maddali, Sujith-Sandeep, and Yadu Vamsi, who added star power to the launch. The script presentation by Pradeep Maddali, a ceremonial clap by Venu Udugula, and Sujith’s operation of the camera for the first shot set an auspicious tone for the production.

Speaking about the project, director Harish Gadagani shared his excitement. "This story is very close to my heart, and I am grateful to producer Haribabu for trusting my vision. It’s a heartfelt romantic tale, and we’re aiming to deliver a memorable cinematic experience," he said.

The film’s cast is a mix of seasoned and emerging talent. Deepak Saroj is joined by actresses Deekshika and Anaira in lead roles, while popular comedians Raghu Babu, Hyper Aadi, and Satya, along with YouTuber Punju, Yadamma Raju, and Raccha Ravi, promise to add a dose of humor.

Deepak Saroj expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it a story he felt compelled to tell. "The team is exceptional, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with Anoop Rubens for the music. This project has all the ingredients for a beautiful love story," he said.

Producer Thanniru Haribabu, transitioning from a successful real estate career to filmmaking, described the project as a lifelong dream come true. "I’ve always been passionate about cinema, and this film felt like the perfect story to begin my journey as a producer. The cast and crew are dedicated, and I’m confident this will be a standout film," he said.

Anaira, one of the film’s leading ladies, shared her excitement about being part of the project. "Cinema has always been my passion, and this opportunity feels like destiny. I’m thrilled to work with such a talented team and promise a delightful experience for the audience," she said.

With music by Anoop Rubens, cinematography by Suresh, and editing by Varaprasad, the team is gearing up for a January shoot and aiming for an April release. The film is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the romantic genre, combining heartfelt storytelling with vibrant performances.