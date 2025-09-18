Live
Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
Highlights
Deepika Padukone will not appear in the next Kalki 2898 AD movie. The makers said the film needs full commitment, which could not happen.
The first film (2024) starred Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It is set in 2898 AD, where a group tries to protect a woman’s unborn child, believed to be the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki.
Deepika’s last film was Singham Again (2024), part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.
