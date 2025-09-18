  • Menu
Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Deepika Padukone will not be part of the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The makers confirmed the film requires full commitment. Read details about the first film and the sequel.

Deepika Padukone will not appear in the next Kalki 2898 AD movie. The makers said the film needs full commitment, which could not happen.

The first film (2024) starred Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It is set in 2898 AD, where a group tries to protect a woman’s unborn child, believed to be the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki.

Deepika’s last film was Singham Again (2024), part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

