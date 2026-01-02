Call for united push for Nandyal’s development in 2026

Nandyal: On the occasion of New Year 2026, Nandyal district collector G Raja Kumari called upon all officials to work collectively to accelerate the district’s overall development. Senior officials, including joint collector Kollabattula Karthik, district revenue officer Ramu Naik, special deputy collectors, revenue divisional officers, tahsildars and heads of various departments, met the collector at her camp office on Thursday and conveyed New Year greetings. The collector warmly reciprocated and extended her wishes to all officers.

Reflecting on the previous year, the collector recalled the welfare schemes and development programmes implemented across the district and appreciated the efforts of officials in improving the living standards of the people. She said the government’s primary objective in 2026 is to take Nandyal district further on the path of development through people-centric governance, transparency and efficient service delivery. Every official, she stressed, must discharge duties with responsibility and commitment.

The collector directed officials to strengthen field-level monitoring to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the poor, weaker sections, women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities without delay. She emphasised the need for prompt and hassle-free revenue services, effective resolution of land-related issues, smooth conduct of re-survey, protection of land rights, and coordinated efforts in areas such as pensions, housing and employment generation.