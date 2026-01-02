EAGLE cracks down on drug use at NY parties; 5 DJs held

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) apprehended five drug consumers, including DJs, during raids conducted at city pubs on Wednesday night as part of the New Year celebrations.

The raids were carried out at Illusion, VAVE, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sherlock’s pubs. During the operations, EAGLE teams found several DJs performing under the influence of drugs.

As part of the intensified New Year drive, 15 EAGLE teams, along with eight Excise Department teams, conducted surprise inspections across the city, which continued till the early hours of Thursday. According to officials, 51 persons were screened, of whom five tested positive, including one individual during a vehicle check.

The accused were identified as K Sridhar, DJ at Buffalo Wild Wings, Old Alwal; Gudati David, DJ at Sherlock’s Pub, Punjagutta; Tanvir Singh, DJ at Illusion Pub; D Manibhushanam, a drummer performing at VAVE Pub; and K Ravi Krishna, a resident of Sanath Nagar.