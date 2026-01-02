TTGDA urges govt to clear arrears

Hyderabad: Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has urged the state government to release the pending arrears including UGC PRC arrears, DA arrears and CPS credits.

In a press release issued here on Thursday said the TTGDAs are encouraged to learn that the government was proactively releasing Rs 700 crore per month towards clearing long-pending financial dues.

Sincerely appreciating this initiative, they have brought to the attention of the government the following pending matters that specifically pertain to teaching government doctors across Telangana-the Government Order issued in 2024 had approved the release of UGC PRC arrears from 2016 in 36 installments.

While many of the members have submitted up to 21 bills, only 3–4 installments were credited so far in most cases. “We request that this issue be taken up on a priority basis and necessary steps be taken to expedite the disbursal of the remaining arrears,” said the TTGDA members.

The association has also said that there were pending Dearness Allowance arrears related to four revisions from 2022, amounting to approximately Rs 2 lakh per employee. These arrears have placed a financial burden on our members, and we kindly request that they be cleared at the earliest. Many doctors have received only around 70 per cent of their Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) credits.