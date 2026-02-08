Deepika Padukone turns heads at Dubai’s Cartier Gala

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up to share screen space with icon star Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated film AA22xA6, recently became the centre of attention in Dubai with a striking appearance at an exclusive Cartier Gala. The Bollywood star’s presence at the high-profile event instantly created a buzz, with her look dominating conversations across fashion and social media circles.

For the glamorous evening, Deepika chose a breathtaking black couture ensemble designed by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta. The custom creation, inspired by his signature Starfall silhouette, featured sharp tailoring, sculptural detailing, and intricate embroidery. The all-black outfit perfectly reflected Gupta’s iconic design language, blending structure with fluidity to create a commanding yet elegant visual.

The outfit’s structured shoulders and body-hugging silhouette gave Deepika a tall, statuesque presence, while the open neckline softened the bold aesthetic, adding a touch of grace and femininity. Complementing the couture look, she adorned bold diamond jewellery, elevating the ensemble into a powerful statement of luxury and style.

Fans were quick to shower praise on social media, calling her a “goddess” and celebrating her strong global fashion presence, with many hailing her as one of India’s most influential international style icons.

On the professional front, Deepika remains busy with a packed schedule. Apart from AA22xA6, she is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, continuing her streak of high-profile projects and reaffirming her position as one of the most in-demand stars in Indian cinema today.