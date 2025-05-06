Dhanashree Verma lights up the screen in ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ from ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’

After delivering foot-tapping hits like Koi Naa, Chor Bazari Phir Se, and Sawariya Tera, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf have dropped another electrifying track titled "Ting Ling Sajna". Set during the bachelor party of Rajkummar Rao’s character Ranjan Tiwari, this number is a full-on celebration of madness, music, and masti.

The video stars Dhanashree Verma, who lights up the screen with her high-energy dance moves in a dazzling avatar. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is composed and sung by Tanishk Bagchi, joined by Madhubanti Bagchi, and is already generating buzz with its vibrant beats and party vibe.

Rajkummar Rao called the track a “wild-card entry into pre-wedding madness,” adding, “It’s high-spirited, vibrant, and completely unhinged in the best way possible!”

Dhanashree, bringing her signature intensity to the floor, shared, “Ting Ling Sajna gave me the space to express presence, power, and joy. Rajkummar’s effortless charm made it even more fun.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi described it as “loud, proud, and unapologetically extra,” while Irshad Kamil highlighted the song's bold and carefree spirit, perfect for a bachelor party.

Singer Madhubanti Bagchi added, “We didn’t hold back—this song is meant to invade dance playlists and keep feet moving.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, hits theatres on May 9, 2025. With Ting Ling Sajna, the film’s musical chartbuster streak just got stronger.