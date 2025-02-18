Live
Just In
Dhanraj gets emotional at 'Ramam Raghavam' pre-release event
The much-awaited modern family drama Ramam Raghavam is all set to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025
The much-awaited modern family drama Ramam Raghavam is all set to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. With its trailer generating decent buzz, the film has captured attention, not just for its storyline but also for Dhanraj’s dual role as both actor and director.
At the recent pre-release event, Dhanraj appeared visibly affected by the criticism he has faced since the film’s inception. Addressing the media, he revealed that many have questioned his decision to direct while also playing the lead role. Additionally, some critics have expressed surprise over veteran actor Samuthirakani’s decision to portray his father in the film.
Brushing aside the negativity, Dhanraj firmly stated that the best response to detractors would be the film’s success at the box office. Confident in his vision, he remains optimistic that Ramam Raghavam will silence the doubters upon release.
With just days to go, all eyes are now on Ramam Raghavam to see if it can meet expectations and deliver a strong impact.