Dhanush’s directorial gets a crazy title ‘Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama’

Versatile actor and filmmaker Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his third directorial venture, Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. Following the success of Pa Paandi and his recent blockbuster Raayan, Dhanush returns to the director’s chair with a fresh romantic comedy, which he also penned. The movie, produced under his home banner, Wunderbar Films, in association with RK Productions, will be released in Telugu on February 21, 2025, alongside the original version.

This marks Dhanush’s return to production after his 2018 film Maari 2, adding even more anticipation to the film’s release. The Telugu-dubbed version will be distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, who previously handled the release of Raayan in grand style. With a big release planned across the Telugu states, Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama promises to be a major hit in the region.

The film stars an ensemble cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is expected to captivate audiences with its coming-of-age storyline and Dhanush’s signature touch in blending humor with emotion.

The film’s music is composed by the sensational G. V. Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Leon Britto, and editing by G. K. Prasanna. Promotions for the film are set to begin soon, raising expectations for another remarkable addition to Dhanush's already impressive portfolio.