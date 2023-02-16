Dhanush's Sir gets a 'U' certificate from the censor board ahead of the release

Kollywood star Dhanush's Telugu movie "Sir" is all set to hit theaters worldwide this Friday, with Tollywood director Venky Atluri at the helm and Samyuktha as the female lead. The film has also been scheduled for a Tamil release titled "Vaathi" on the same day, and has recently cleared all formalities, including censorship, with a clean U certificate.

The final runtime of the film is 2 hours and 20 minutes, which is considered decent for a big-budget production. Supporting roles will be played by Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Narra Srinivas, and Hyper Aadi. The film is a collaboration between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.