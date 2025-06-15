‘Dharmo Rakshathi’ song from ‘Yamudu’ gives goosebumps

The upcoming film ‘Yamudu’, with the subtitle ‘Dharmo Rakshathi Rakshitaha’, is set to be a mythological, suspense, crime thriller. Produced by Jagannadha Pictures, the movie is written and directed by Jagadeesh Amanchi, who also stars as the lead. Shravani Shetty plays the female lead. The film’s title, first-look poster, and recently released teaser have already significantly raised expectations.

Meanwhile, the team unveiled an impactful song from the film, titled ‘Dharmo Rakshathi’. Vamshi Sarojini Vikas penned the lyrics, while Sai Charan Bhaskaruni, Arun Kaundinya, and Harsha Vardhan Chavali lent their voices. Bhavani Rakesh’s composition truly gives goosebumps. This song, which highlights Yama’s duties and responsibilities, is expected to become a chartbuster on YouTube.

With all post-production work completed, the ‘Yamudu’ team will soon announce a release date. The makers have also promised to provide regular updates going forward.

