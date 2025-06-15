Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
‘Dharmo Rakshathi’ song from ‘Yamudu’ gives goosebumps
The upcoming film ‘Yamudu’, with the subtitle ‘Dharmo Rakshathi Rakshitaha’, is set to be a mythological, suspense, crime thriller. Produced by...
The upcoming film ‘Yamudu’, with the subtitle ‘Dharmo Rakshathi Rakshitaha’, is set to be a mythological, suspense, crime thriller. Produced by Jagannadha Pictures, the movie is written and directed by Jagadeesh Amanchi, who also stars as the lead. Shravani Shetty plays the female lead. The film’s title, first-look poster, and recently released teaser have already significantly raised expectations.
Meanwhile, the team unveiled an impactful song from the film, titled ‘Dharmo Rakshathi’. Vamshi Sarojini Vikas penned the lyrics, while Sai Charan Bhaskaruni, Arun Kaundinya, and Harsha Vardhan Chavali lent their voices. Bhavani Rakesh’s composition truly gives goosebumps. This song, which highlights Yama’s duties and responsibilities, is expected to become a chartbuster on YouTube.
With all post-production work completed, the ‘Yamudu’ team will soon announce a release date. The makers have also promised to provide regular updates going forward.
Let me know if you’d like this adapted for social media, a poster, or a press release format.