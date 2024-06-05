Live
‘Dhoom Dham’from ‘Malle Poola Taxi’ gets released
The eagerly anticipated film "Dhoom Dham" has unveiled its first lyrical song titled 'Malle Poola Taxi' today, setting the stage for an exciting musical journey. Penned by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by Gopi Sundar, the song captivates listeners with its catchy beat and energetic vocals by singer Mangli.
The accompanying lyrical video showcases Mangli's dynamic performance, complemented by vibrant visuals featuring a wedding theme. With its lively choreography and infectious rhythm, 'Malle Poola Taxi' promises to resonate with audiences and become a viral sensation.
Starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in lead roles, with Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana in pivotal roles, "Dhoom Dham" is a love and family entertainer helmed by director Sai Kishore Macha. Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, the film has completed shooting and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon. As anticipation builds for the film's debut, the release of 'Malle Poola Taxi' marks an exciting milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the musical extravaganza of "Dhoom Dham."