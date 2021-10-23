Dhruv, Mithila say ending ‘Little Things’ is like leaving school

When the first episode of the rom-com series 'Little Things' released in 2016, actors Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar did not know that their characters - Dhruv and Kavya - would be loved so much by youngsters.

Four seasons later, now that the show has ended, and both Dhruv and Mithila are professionals. The actors feel the end of this show is like closing the chapter of "school life".

Mithila said: "Leaving the show is like going out from a secure safety net where we have stayed, played around and earned a lot of love from the audience.

"You know that feeling of leaving school? After 10 years, not all your school friends will get admission in the same college and study the same subject...but you know that you have to go, because the school is over! 'Little Things' is that to me."

The first season of the show was released on the YouTube channel of Dice Media, but from the second season, Netflix purchased the franchise and other the three seasons streams on Netflix.

Dhruv has not only acted as male protagonist in the show but is also the creator of the show.

Both the actors lived with the characters 'Dhruv' and 'Kavya' for all these years.

Asked if the reel and real life merged, Dhruv said: "It is quite interesting. At times in my personal life I am going through something that the character is also going through in the show."

He added: "But the thing is, in the show, the character has managed to resolve the problem and in my personal life, maybe I couldn't; maybe in reality my friend does not behave the way it is shown in the show! So yes, at times line blurred, at time it is distinct."