Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is finally out in theaters and has already gained a big amount on it's first day!! This has became a major highlight in the box office of India.

Dhurandhar 2, in which Ranveer Singh is the main lead, has put an extremely strong impact on the Bollywood box office. Everyone is extremely surprised by how much positive reactions it has earned in just 1 day.

According to the box office reports, Dhurandhar 2 has already gained Rupees 102 crore on the first day itself. The Hindi version for the movie has made about Rupees 99 crore! Many fans went to see the movie for their favorite actors and characters in the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 has officially became one of the biggest and top films of the Bollywood industry on the opening day. It has already done so much better than the first part for the whole story. The first part got only Rupees 27 crore on the first day but the new part has gained 4 times more than the first.

The movie has been released in many different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

An interesting fact about the movie is that for the second part, before the movie had even been released, it gained more than Rupees 40 crore. This helped the movie to easily reach more than Rupees 100 crore on the first day itself.

Many believe that Dhurandhar 2 will continue to shine and do well in the box office and media for the upcoming days.