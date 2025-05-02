Dhvani Bhanushali comes with a new song ‘Aankhon’

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali continues to expand her artistic horizons. The singer, known for chart-topping tracks like Vaaste and Dilbar, has now collaborated with the celebrated musical duo OAFF x Savera for an upcoming track titled Aankhon. The song, which also features Ankur Tewari, is dropped on April 29.

Creating buzz, Dhvani took to social media to share vivid and psychedelic visuals from the track. The song showcases at a vibrant and playful vibe, exciting her fans further. “Aankhon. Pre save link in bio,” she simply captioned the post, urging listeners to gear up for the musical treat.

While her music career continues to soar, Dhvani also made her acting debut last year with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta. She starred opposite Aashim Gulati and portrayed a character named Meera. In a recent interaction, Dhvani revealed that her character was heavily influenced by Kareena Kapoor’s iconic role as Geet in Jab We Met.

“I’m a huge fan of Kareena,” Dhvani said. “Geet felt so authentic, like an extension of Kareena herself. Her confidence is something I really admire.” She added that her character Meera channels a similar energy — bold, spirited, yet emotionally layered. Though she acknowledges that no one can replicate Kareena’s magic, Dhvani shared, “I’ve done my best to bring my own interpretation to Meera while staying inspired by Geet.”

With a promising new track and acting aspirations in full swing, Dhvani Bhanushali is clearly carving a unique space in both music and cinema.