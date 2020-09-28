Did SPB have a premonition about his death?

Three days after the iconic playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest, the media still comes up with their own assessments on the celebrity, who was a much-loved human being all across the film industries.

Tamil daily Dinamani reports that the singer had placed an order for the statues of his parents with a sculptor, Udayar Rajkumar in East Godavari district. These were supposed to be installed in his ancestral home in Nellore, which had been donated to the Kanchi Shankaracharya Mutt. Presently, it is being used for scripture classes, as desired by SPB's mother.

Meanwhile, in June this year, SPB had sent across a few photographs of his to the sculptor and asked him to ready up his statue also. He had told him that he could not come in person as the coronavirus condition was impeding his movement. Two months later, he was hospitalised after being afflicted with corona and subsequently succumbed to a cardio-respiratory attack on September 25.

The daily wonders whether the singer had an inkling of what was to happen to him as he had ordered a statue of his in advance. The sculptor too wanted to meet him after he returned from his treatment and hand over the statue but now it is too late.