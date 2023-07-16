Digital to silver screen: Here is the journey of Kishen Das

Kishen Das, an actor and digital content creator, has come a long way since his humble beginnings as a production intern. It has been a meteoric rise for him since he won the Best Debut Actor - Male at the prestigious Vikatan Awards 2022 for his film, ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’. The movie was widely praised for its old-school romance and heart warming storyline that resonated well with the audience. The Kollywood actor talks about his journey so far.

How different is working as an actor compared to a content creator?

Acting was something I held dear to me because theatre opened me up as a person. Acting was what inspired everything else for me. It is very different. Content creation is mainly fun and written by the performer, so there’s a lot of liberty to do what you want, and the stakes are low. With acting, so many things need to be in sync for something simple to work as you’re trying to bring someone else’s vision to life so it requires more effort and work!

Congratulations on winning the best debut actor at the Vikatan Awards! What were your thoughts when your name was announced as a winner?

It was surreal. It was an honour to be nominated itself. When I heard that I won, I felt very happy and validated more than anything else cause no one prepares you for what to do after your first film in the industry. You follow an instinct, and when you get recognition, it fuels you to follow your heart more.

How did you land your first film, ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’? Did you anticipate your character Vinoth to be accepted and loved by the audience and critics so much?

I got a chance to audition for the film through a casting call. Almost four rounds later, I was shortlisted, and I didn’t know anything about my character till the first day of rehearsals. We had blind faith in our director Mr Darbuka Siva. My character, Vinoth, is likeable and relatable to most people. We’ve all made choices of that magnitude in our lives, and sometimes when it’s wrong, we tend to shut down; Vinoth is one such person. I expected Vinoth to make a mark but never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to be to this extent.

Has the success of your first film changed your personal life? Do you have any fan moments?

More than anything else, it has earned me some respect. People take me a little more seriously than before, which is a tremendous value add. For an aspiring actor like me, it’s a huge deal.

What was the best compliment or review you received from any celebrity for your debut film?

My guru Jayakumar is someone who I look up to as he found me in the crowd of aspiring actors and taught me how to act. So, when he said he was proud to identify me, that was an invaluable compliment. My director was pleased with the performance and said I was close to how he imagined Vinoth; both statements meant the world to me.

You are working with renowned names like RJ Balaji and Sathyaraj in your next film; one thing you learnt from them.

RJ Balaji is like my elder brother; I run to him with all my doubts and problems. I’m very glad to have had the chance to work with him. He taught me a lot about how to approach work and content. The passion that he operates with is inspiring. Sathyaraj sir is one of my favourite actors.

Although his “Nooravathu Naal” performance was short, it was so scary for me as a child. I learnt a lot about approaching characters and how seamlessly he performs. To see a legend perform up close is fantastic!