Dil Raju bags theatrical rights of Nani’s ‘SaripodaSanivaaram’ in AP, TS

The Natural star, Nani, is teaming up with director Vivek Atreya for their second collaboration in the upcoming film "SaripodaSanivaaram." Produced by DVV Danaiah and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the film promises an action-packed performance by Nani in a grand and high-budget production.

SVC, a prominent production and distribution company, has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights for the film, ensuring a grand release in both states.

The movie's shooting is progressing rapidly, with SJ Surya, a versatile actor, playing a pivotal role. The recently released "Unchained" video showcased Nani in a rugged and intense look, receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is cast as the female lead, and the film boasts a talented crew, including composer Jakes Bijoy, cinematographer Murali G, and editor Karthika Srinivas. "SaripodaSanivaaram" is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, making it a Pan-India movie.