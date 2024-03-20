Dilraju Productions announces release date of their film with Suhas; movie title to be revealed soon

Dilraju Productions, the esteemed production house behind the historic hit "Balagam," is currently bustling with activity, gearing up to launch multiple exciting projects. Renowned for nurturing young talents, the banner has now joined forces with versatile actor Suhas for their fourth production venture, initiated in December last year.













The gorgeous Sankeertana Vipin has been cast as the female lead in this eagerly anticipated project. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are spearheading the production, with Shirish presenting the film. Notably, Salaar dialogue writer Sandeep Reddy Bandla will be directing the venture.

Excitingly, the team unveiled the film's release date today, setting the stage for an exhilarating theatrical experience on May 24th. Suhas, expressing his anticipation, urged fans to mark their calendars for the scorching entertainment expected in "#DRP4."









The release date poster, adorned with a unique depiction of Lady Justice in the form of a cute baby, promises a delightful court drama intertwined with family emotions. With the baby blindfolded and holding a two-tray scale, the poster teases a compelling narrative that's bound to captivate audiences. The hashtag #JAGonMay24 further adds to the anticipation.



While the film's title is yet to be revealed, the team has already begun working on ensuring a grand cinematic experience. Sai Sriram is tasked with cinematography duties, while the sensational composer Vijay Bulganin, known for his work in "Baby," will be composing the music.













Following the monumental success of "Balagam," Dilraju Productions continues its streak of captivating storytelling with "AakasamDhaatiVasthava." With Suhas leading the charge as the protagonist, this latest endeavor promises to be yet another milestone in their illustrious journey.

