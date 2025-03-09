‘Dilruba’ director Viswa Karun promises a fresh take on love

Young and promising actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic drama Dilruba, slated for a March 14 release as a Holi festive treat. The film, directed by debutant Viswa Karun, also stars Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead.

In a recent interview, Viswa Karun opened up about his journey in Tollywood and his experience working on Dilruba. Hailing from Tadepalligudem, Karun revealed that his passion for filmmaking led him to Hyderabad, where he initially worked on a film titled Naladamayanthi, starring Sree Vishnu. Unfortunately, the project never materialized. However, his perseverance eventually earned him opportunities to collaborate with renowned Baahubali and RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad and ace producer Dil Raju.

Discussing Dilruba, Viswa Karun emphasized that the film offers a fresh and unique perspective on love. Addressing recent comparisons with another film titled Dragon, Karun clarified, “Dilruba has no similarities with Dragon. This film is centered around a different approach to love and relationships.”

The story revolves around Sidhu, played by Kiran Abbavaram, who strongly adheres to his beliefs, often leading to complicated situations. The director added, “After a breakup, Sidhu treats his ex as an enemy, but deep down, there’s still care. The film explores the complexities of post-breakup dynamics and emotions.”

Produced by Ravi, Jojo Jose, and Rakesh Reddy under the Sivam Celluloids, Saregama, and Yoodle Films banners, Dilruba is expected to deliver a refreshing take on romance. The film’s music has been composed by Sam CS, known for his work in Khaidi and Pushpa 2, adding an exciting element to the project.

With a blend of youthful energy, engaging storytelling, and soulful music, Dilruba promises to be a perfect festive entertainer when it hits theaters on March 14.









