Dinesh Vijan and maddock films’ 7th hit in a row, bhool chuk maaf, proves they have cracked the code to connecting with audiences

In the ever-shifting landscape of Indian cinema, where Bollywood films struggle to capture audience attention, Bhool Chuk Maaf has emerged yet again with massive success, defying all expectations. At a time when most big, mid, and small-scale productions are struggling to make an impact at the box office, this film has managed to draw crowds. Not just any crowds, but entire families.

Interestingly, before the film's release, naysayers had already written it off, citing its modest scale and perceived lack of mass appeal. In fact, when rumours swirled that the makers were considering a direct OTT release, many assumed the film lacked theatrical merit. But Bhool Chuk Maaf’s opening numbers astonished even trade pundits. Additionally, despite a strong Day 1, skeptics continued to dismiss the film, attributing early traction to discounted ticket pricing and supposedly inorganic marketing. But now, the film has shut all naysayers, by making a total of ₹50 cr by the end of Day 6.

Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh says, “What’s noteworthy is that this growth has come without any discounted tickets or promotional offers on Day 2, proving there's an audience willing to show up at full price when the content connects. Bhool Chuk Maaf debunks the narrative that mid-range movies should skip the theatrical window and opt for a direct-to-digital route.” Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR, adds, “Some wrote off Bhool Chuk Maaf citing ‘discount offers’ or ‘lack of appeal’. The box office tells a very different story - it’s a genuine HIT. May has revived theatres, audiences are back in big numbers, and the big screens are booming all over the country.” This wasn’t a fluke. It was a clear signal: when content genuinely resonates, audiences are more than willing to pay full price.

So what’s behind the broad appeal of Bhool Chuk Maaf?

Quietly yet confidently, the film defied expectations by landing squarely in classic Maddock Films territory. Under the sharp and empathetic leadership of Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films has carved out a distinctive niche by championing stories rooted in small-town India, rich with local quirks, struggles, and charm, rather than relying on ‘stars’. These narratives resonate with both urban India and the heartland, bridging the divide between India and Bharat.

Maddock Films’ signature lies in elevating everyday lives from gallis and mohallas with humour, dignity, and a distinctive creative flair. What’s remarkable is that the 20-year-young content studio has built a consistently profitable track record while delivering iconic titles, from Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail to Stree, Munjya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisi Uljha Jiya, Chhaava and now Bhool Chuk Maaf, using the formula of ‘not chasing formulas’. In 2024 alone, the studio pulled in a staggering ₹1,300 crore at the box office, marking their hit record, as of May 2025, to seven consecutive hits. From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to now Bhool Chuk Maaf, the studio has shown that you don’t need a massive budget or a star-studded cast to create impact. They have stuck to their belief of casting actors that the roles demand and making stars out of them; not vice versa. Their theory? If the story resonates, the audience will come, irrespective of the ‘star cast’.

This success stands in stark contrast to many of Bollywood’s recent big-budget misfires. While some studios chased visual spectacle, star power, or formulaic action dramas, Maddock Films doubled down on sincerity and specificity. And Bhool Chuk Maaf's organic word-of-mouth growth, its popularity on social media, and packed theatre shows are testament to the fact that audiences are loving it.

Maddock Films is no longer just a production house. It’s a creative force, championing bold, original voices and collaborating with like-minded creatives who share their vision. And Bhool Chuk Maaf continues to be part of that legacy - tackling the deeply relatable issue of "chokri aur naukri" - love and livelihood - with a refreshing dose of humour, thus striking a chord with the aam aadmi. At its core, it’s a common man’s story told with uncommon empathy. Much like RK Laxman's iconic cartoons, which used humour to shed light on the everyday struggles of the common man, Maddock Films uses a lighthearted narrative to explore socially relevant themes.

It isn’t a BIG film in the conventional sense. There are no extravagant sets or formulaic fireworks, but it is a big film where it truly matters: in heart, craft, and connection. In an industry often distracted by spectacle, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a quiet revolution, proving that when filmmakers pay attention to the middle-class aspirations, rooted settings, characters that feel real, and humour of ordinary Indians, they don’t just tell good stories; they create cultural touchstones. By focusing on that, Maddock Films has not only understood the pulse of the nation; it has struck a chord that continues to echo across cinema halls.

It was as if Dinesh Vijan intuitively knew that the audiences were hungry for stories they could see themselves in. And he said, hold my chai! The aam aadmi cometh.