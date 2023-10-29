Director confirms Brahmanandam as part of ‘Indian 2’ cast

Live
Comedy king Brahmanandamis recently seen in “Rangamarthanda,”and entertained everyone with his phenomenal performance. The actor will be seen next in “Keedaa Cola,” directed by TharunBhascker, set to open in cinemas on November 3, 2023.
The latest news is filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam officially announced that an intro to the world of “Indian 2” will be released on November 3, 2023. In his announcement post, the director revealed an interesting news that Tollywood comedian Brahmanandam is also part of “Indian 2.” However, it is still unknown whether he will be limited only to the Telugu version or will be seen in all versions of this pan-Indian film.
Kamal Haasan takes on the main lead in “Indian 2.” Alongside him, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Manobala, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and others will be seen in significant roles. Lyca Productions is bankrolling this major project set for release next year. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for this film.