Director expresses happiness as ‘Record Break’movie premiere garners positive response
Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, the director of the much-anticipated "Record Break" movie, expressed his joy at the positive reception during the premiere shows held a week ahead of its worldwide release on March 8th. Attended by esteemed personalities including Nalamati Venkatakrishna Rao, Vijayendra Prasad, Jayasudha, R Narayana Murthy, and others, the premiere showcased the film's unique storyline centered around Telugu culture, farmers, and patriotism.
Rao shared his gratitude for the support, emphasizing the pride in creating a film with strong content and newcomers rather than relying on established stars. He highlighted the significance of the movie's theme, urging the audience to embrace the values it portrays. Actor R. Narayana Murthy lauded the film's depiction of mother's sentiment and the connection to one's roots.
Vijayendra Prasad commended the film's technical excellence and innovative approach, appreciating Rao's courage in attempting something new. Actress Jayasudha expressed joy for her association with the production banner and praised the film for its values and universal appeal.
The movie, produced by Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films, stars Nihar Kapoor, Actor Nagarjuna, Satya Krishna, T. Prasanna Kumar, RagdhaIftakar, Sanjana, Shanti Tiwari, Sonia, and Kashi Vishwanath. "Record Break" is poised to break records with its grand production and compelling narrative, making it a proud moment for Telugu cinema.