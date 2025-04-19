Director Indraganti Mohana Krishna opens about ‘Sarangapani Jatakam’

Director Indraganti Mohana Krishna is returning to his comedic roots with Sarangapani Jatakam, a full-fledged comedy headlined by the versatile Priyadarshi. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the prestigious Sridevi Movies banner, this much-anticipated film is all set to release on April 25.

Reuniting after Gentleman and Sammohanam, the director-producer duo brings a refreshing concept rooted in comedy with a strong undercurrent of astrology and belief systems. Actress Rupa Kodavayur stars opposite Priyadarshi, while Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Avasarala Srinivas, and Sai Srinivas Vadlamani play pivotal roles. The film boasts technical finesse with PG Vinda's cinematography, Vivek Sagar's music, and Venkatesh K Marthand’s editing.

Speaking to the media, Indraganti revealed his long-standing desire to craft a story-driven comedy reminiscent of the Jandhyala-EVV era. He called Sarangapani Jatakam a “crime comedy with astrological flavour,” built around a middle-class protagonist caught in humorous yet compelling situations. "I wanted to create a film people would laugh at, reflect on, and remember," he stated.

The film touches on themes of belief versus blind belief without being preachy. “We explore what happens when faith turns irrational,” he explained, clarifying that astrologers aren’t mocked but treated respectfully.

Praising Priyadarshi’s recent performances in Balagam, Mail, and Save the Tigers, Indraganti felt he was the perfect choice. The film’s teaser and trailer have generated buzz, hinting at a laugh-out-loud yet meaningful experience.

With Sarangapani Jatakam, the filmmaker aims to bring back clean, character-driven comedy that resonates with both younger and older audiences. Amid today’s action-heavy landscape, this film promises a wholesome theatrical treat for the entire family.