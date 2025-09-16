Director JSS Vardhan opens up ahead of release

The upcoming Telugu film Beauty, featuring Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in lead roles, is gearing up for a theatrical release on September 19. The project is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and Umesh Kumar Bhansal in collaboration with Zee Studios, Maruthi Team Product, and Vanara Celluloid.

The film is written and directed by JSS Vardhan, with dialogues by him and story and screenplay by journalist RV Subrahmanyam. Vardhan, who earlier worked on Geetha Subramanyam, Hello World, and Bhale Unnade, revealed his unusual journey into cinema. An IT professional turned filmmaker, he explained that his passion for storytelling drove him to quit his corporate career in 2020 to pursue filmmaking full-time. “Though Bhale Unnade didn’t meet expectations, Maruthi sir motivated me and entrusted me with Beauty. His support gave me confidence,” Vardhan shared.

At its core, Beauty revolves around a middle-class girl who constantly compares her life with others, overlooking the sacrifices made by her father. Vardhan explained, “The film mirrors today’s mindset, where people often ignore what they already have in pursuit of what they don’t. It’s an emotional drama rooted in reality.”

Casting was crucial, he added. “Nilakhi perfectly suited the girl-next-door role, while Ankith’s dedication impressed everyone. He even risked injury for a particular shot. Their performances bring authenticity to the film.” Alongside them, seasoned actors VK Naresh and Vasuki play pivotal roles, whose chemistry, Vardhan believes, will resonate strongly with audiences.

Music for the film is composed by Vijay Bulganin, who recently gained acclaim for his work in Baby. His score, combined with strong cinematography and art design, is expected to enhance the film’s emotional and thrilling aspects. Vardhan also credited mentor Maruthi for suggesting edits that tightened the film’s runtime without compromising its essence.

Confident about the film, Vardhan concluded, “Beauty is about life’s realities and relationships, particularly the father-daughter bond. We believe audiences will see themselves in the story and carry its message home.”