Director Mansore's next movie titled '19.20.21'

Bengaluru: The National award winning director, Mansore of Harivu, Nathicharami, Act – 1978 fame, has started work on his next film based on real events. Mansore through his film curiously titled '19.20.21' will tell a story on a real events and the poster that was released has a melange of human rights, protest, government, politics, the police, the court, the media, the man who is bound by injustice and the shadow of Ambedkar in the background.

He shared the information on his social media stating, We had shared about my long pending dream project with you in the past. Now, Abbakka movie has been temporarily postponed due to uncertainties caused during the Covid. When the right time comes, I will definitely work to bring Abbakka on the screen.

Explaining about his new cinema, he said, "We don't know any other world apart from cinema. Cinema is our life. It is impossible for us to imagine our life without dreaming of cinema. So, in this pandemic period to coincide with the dream of the Abbakka project we are planning the new project. It is very difficult to spend a whole year at home. During these two years we also have had time to do a lot of homework and to dream about."

"As a result we are now behind a new movie, a new effort. But this is not a dream or a story, it is based on real events. The time has come for the film to be shot in the face of an event that was supposed to be done long time ago. Mansore says they are all set to shoot the movie very soon.

"19.20.21 - These are very important numbers in everyone's life. What is that? How? The curiosity to know the answers to the questions remain until you see the movie. We will be sharing information on the cast and technical aspects of the film in the coming days," Mansore said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mansore said, "The movie shoot is planned to begin from March second week. Due to the present pandenic situation and lockdown, we will wait and start the shooting. The most part of the movie will be shot outside Bengaluru and scheduled to shoot for 45 days. Soon the names of the artists will be announced, as they are finalised."