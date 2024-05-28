Live
Director Prashant Reddy shares BTS insights of ‘BhajeVaayuVegam’
Ahead of the film’s release, director Prashant Reddy provided behind-the-scenes insights of "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam".
Ahead of the film’s release, director Prashant Reddy provided behind-the-scenes insights of "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam". Produced by UV Creations, the film stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Iswarya Menon, with Rahul Tyson playing a crucial role.
Reddy elaborated on the challenges faced during production, including delays caused by technical issues during editing. Despite setbacks, the team prioritized quality, dedicating extensive time to post-production.
The director shed light on the film's narrative, emphasizing its emotional depth and the timeless theme of father sentiment. He also discussed the significance of casting choices, highlighting the selection of Rahul Tyson for a pivotal brother character. Reddy revealed insights into the creative process, emphasizing the screenplay's focus on maintaining audience engagement without song interruptions.
With "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" poised for release, Reddy's revelations offer a glimpse into the action-packed storyline and the meticulous craftsmanship driving the film's production.