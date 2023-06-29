Director Shankar gets costly gift from Kamal Haasan

Legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is a happy man and the reason is his highly-anticipated patriotic drama, “Indian 2.” Kamal took to Twitter this evening and shared a precious picture in which he is seen wrapping a brand new watch around director Shankar’s wrist.





Kamal tweeted that he has watched some of the main scenes of ‘Indian 2’ today and gifted an expensive watch to Shankar. Not stopping there, Kamal went on to give an important advice to his director. The ‘Dasavatharam’ actor told Shankar that “Indian 2” should not be his peak. “This is the highest stage of your artistic life. Don’t take this to the top and be proud. In search of many new heights,” Kamal tweeted.





My heart is filled with gratitude and joy sir.I will never stop giving it my best! And needless to say, your performance and presence brought an essential essence to the film. Thank you for the token to commemorate this very special moment. I will cherish this feeling 🙏… https://t.co/mN9WFuC4No — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) June 28, 2023





In his response, an overwhelmed Shankar tweeted, “My heart is filled with gratitude and joy. I will never stop giving it my best! And needless to say, your performance and presence brought an essential essence to the film. Thank you for the token to commemorate this very special moment. I will cherish this feeling.”

“Indian 2” also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Bobby Simha and others in lead roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, this high budget entertainer has its soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will have a pan-Indian release early next year.