Director Siva Sashu opens about her journey of ‘Kali’

Young heroes Prince and Naresh Agastya star in the upcoming psychological thriller Kali, directed by Siva Sashu and produced by Rudra Creations, with renowned story writer K. Raghavendra Reddy presenting the film. Leela Gautam Varma is the producer. Kali is set for a grand theatrical release on October 4, and the team recently shared insights into the film's making.

Director Siva Sashu revealed his journey from literature to filmmaking, stating, "I've always had a passion for writing, which helped craft Kali. My dream of becoming a director brought me back to the industry after a stint in business." He also shared how he developed the film's script during the lockdown and overcame challenges in casting before Naresh Agastya enthusiastically joined the project.

The story centers around Shivaram, played by Prince, a kind-hearted individual who faces societal hardships that push him to contemplate suicide. At a critical moment, a stranger, played by Naresh Agastya, arrives, changing the course of his life. The film aims to convey a powerful message that suicide is not the solution to life's problems.

With captivating performances, strong dialogues, and an engaging plot, Kali promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The movie also features Neha Krishnan in a significant role, with impressive VFX effects enhancing the storytelling. Kali will explore themes of time and soul, offering a story that resonates with the present age.