Director Venky Atluri predicts long-lasting success for SIR/Vaathi in Telugu states and Tamil Nadu

The bilingual film SIR/Vaathi, starring Dhanush, is set for a grand theatrical release this Friday. The movie is directed by Venky Atluri, who is known for his work in Tholiprema. The pre-release event for the film was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, where Venky Atluri expressed his confidence in the film's success.

During the event, the director stated that those who watch the premieres on Thursday will want to see the film again on Friday. He also predicted that the film will have a substantial long run in the Telugu-speaking states and Tamil Nadu.



Venky Atluri expressed his gratitude towards his mentors, who had a significant impact on his life. He also mentioned that renowned filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Trivikram have been his inspirations in the film industry. The director also highlighted that he feels proud to direct a film produced by Trivikram.



The director thanked his music composer, G.V. Prakash, for creating wonderful music for the film. He also extended his appreciation to the entire team, stating that he could not thank Dhanush enough for giving him the opportunity to direct the film. Venky Atluri added that Dhanush's presence in a frame is captivating and overpowering, and that it is hard to notice anyone else.

