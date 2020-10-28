Tollywood: Maverick director Shankar has been struggling for success lately. The top director is only eyeing his next, 'Indian 2' which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The shoot of the film got shelved due to several issues regarding the budget and there are no updates from the team even now. The film's producers Lyca Productions are worried as the budget kept on increasing day-by-day and Shankar also quoted a hefty amount of Rs 220 crores before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per the latest reports, the makers want Shankar to cut down the budget and resume the shoot. But the director is not ready to reduce the budget. Shankar asked the makers to get a clarity and also warned that he would move on to his next film.

Lyca Productions team is going to meet Shankar soon and will take the final call. Kamal Haasan's fans are eagerly waiting for the update and he is also ready to move on to next with Lokesh Kanagaraj soon.