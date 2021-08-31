  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Disha Patani: Prabhudeva likes to improvise

Actress Disha Patani
x

Actress Disha Patani

Highlights

Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film 'Radhe', says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise

Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film 'Radhe', says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise.

Reminiscing about working with Prabhudeva, Disha said: "When I was offered 'Radhe', I was really excited to work on the film. It's been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set."

The 29-year-old actress talked about how 'Radhe' has some "catchy" numbers. "I love dancing and the film has some really catchy songs like 'Seeti Maar' that I thoroughly enjoyed preparing for. I look forward to entertaining my fans with more films like this," she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X