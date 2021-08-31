Disha Patani: Prabhudeva likes to improvise

Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film 'Radhe', says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise.



Reminiscing about working with Prabhudeva, Disha said: "When I was offered 'Radhe', I was really excited to work on the film. It's been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set."

The 29-year-old actress talked about how 'Radhe' has some "catchy" numbers. "I love dancing and the film has some really catchy songs like 'Seeti Maar' that I thoroughly enjoyed preparing for. I look forward to entertaining my fans with more films like this," she added.