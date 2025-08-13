Disha Patani stuns in red

Disha Patani, fresh from her roles in the Tamil epic Kanguva and Telugu sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, is turning heads once again — this time with a striking new picture.

The actress slipped into a bold red cutout mini dress that effortlessly highlighted her toned midriff and sculpted frame. Featuring thin straps and daring cutouts, the outfit perfectly showcased her long legs and athletic build. Keeping accessories at bay, Disha let the dress do all the talking. Her loose curls, bold red lips to match the outfit, and fresh, minimal makeup amplified the sultry yet effortless vibe. The absence of jewellery added to the clean, confident look, making it a style moment fans couldn’t scroll past.

Beyond fashion, Disha’s career is equally on fire. She is gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle, her next big Bollywood outing, while also stepping onto the global stage with Holiguards, an English-language supernatural action thriller directed by Kevin Spacey and co-starring Hollywood veteran Dolph.

With her effortless style, enviable physique, and a slate of exciting projects across industries, Disha Patani is proving that she can command attention both on-screen and off.