Distributors celebrate success of ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’

Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi have delivered yet another blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, produced by Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and presented by Dil Raju. Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads, the film, released on January 14, has turned into a massive Pongal success, shattering box office records.

To celebrate the film’s phenomenal performance, the team organized a Distributors’ Gratitude Meet, acknowledging the overwhelming audience response and distributors' support.

Speaking at the event, director Anil Ravipudi expressed gratitude, stating, “This success wouldn’t have been possible without the audience. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam crossing the ₹100 crore share in six days is an unforgettable moment in my career.”

Producer Dil Raju highlighted the significance of distributor support, saying, “In an industry where 90% of films struggle, it’s rare for distributors to stick with one producer for 20 years. This success is a testament to strong storytelling and commitment.”

Distributor Rajesh called the film an inspiration, stating that it had broken regional records and provided renewed confidence in theatrical releases. Others praised Anil Ravipudi’s consistent track record and the film’s ability to revive the family audience trend.

With overwhelming collections and packed houses, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has set a new benchmark for Sankranti releases, reaffirming Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi’s winning combination.